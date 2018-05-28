Home States Kerala

State unenthusiastic about Centre’s new contract farming law, calls it anti-farmer

The  Centre and state government seem to be on collision course on the draft contract farming and services law, approved by the BJP-led NDA government early last week. Kerala Agriculture Minister

KOCHI:   The  Centre and state government seem to be on collision course on the draft contract farming and services law, approved by the BJP-led NDA government early last week. Kerala Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar told Express several provisions in the new draft law were against farmers and alleged the law was framed to suit the multinational corporations (MNCs) and big Indian corporate houses. “We don’t think the new contract farming law would help farmers in the state.

We suspect it to give full control of our farm lands, produce and seeds to MNCs and private corporations,” said Sunil Kumar. The draft Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services (promotion and facilitation) Act 2018 approved by the Centre last Tuesday in Delhi called for the setting up of an independent agency in states to promote contract farming, registering and recording agreements between buyers and sellers.

It specifies damages in case of contravention or violation of terms of contract by both parties. Kerala did not participate in the meeting in Delhi to approve the draft law while agriculture ministers from Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Puducherry attended the meeting.

