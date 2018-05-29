TV telecast disrupted 

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Cable television broadcast across the Chengannur Assembly constituency, where the bypoll were held on Monday, was widely disrupted apparently after news channels started reporting about Kevin Joseph, who was allegedly abducted and murdered by criminals hired by his wife’s kin. Optical fibre cables were found severed at various places.

In the morning, all service providers, including cable TV networks, were broadcasting news about the bypoll. However, by noon, after Kevin’s body was found in a river at Thenmala in Kollam, the coverage shifted towards the youth’s death, the lapses by the cops – who had allegedly failed to follow up on an abduction complaint – and the alleged involvement of DYFI activists in the murder of the youth who had got married a couple of days ago.

That was when the broadcast was allegedly disrupted and optical fibre cables were found severed at several places, including at the Chengannur municipality, Bethel Junction, Pandanad, Mundankav, Mulakkuzha and other places. “Fibre cables were severed at Mundankav and Kallissery in Chengannur municipality. The signal was also disrupted in a few other places after power was disconnected from boosting points,” said a cable TV operator.

The optical fibre cable of Asianet Cable Vision was also cut at two places in municipality. Service of some local cable TV operators were also disrupted at many places.The disruption sparked off a blame game between LDF and the Opposition parties. The UDF and BJP alleged LDF workers severed fibres after the channels started broadcasting the news about Kevin’s death. The LDF claimed the continuous rain recorded in the constituency led to the disruption of services.