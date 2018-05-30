Home States Kerala

Health Department on contingency mode

A drastic decrease in fresh cases of the Nipah infection proves the virus outbreak is close to being contained fully.

Published: 30th May 2018 05:19 AM

Nipah

Image for representational purpose only.

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A drastic decrease in fresh cases of the Nipah infection proves the virus outbreak is close to being contained fully. However, all preventive measures are set to continue in a strengthened mode. The reason: Health authorities no longer believe Nipah will be a rare phenomenon in the state.  

Additional Chief secretary (Health) Rajeev Sadanandan told ‘Express’ the Heath Department has already arrived at a logical conclusion that fruit bats were the source of the Nipah virus. “Though we couldn’t trace the exact bat which spread the virus, it is a scientifically proven fact that fruit bats are the carriers of the virus. Only a reasonable conclusion is possible as no other possibility of virus transmission has been detected,” Rajeev said.

Chances of further outbreak
With the authorities firm in their assessment of the source, the officer said: “We couldn’t ignore the chances of another outbreak as the bats transmit the virus during the breeding season.”  Hence, the Health Department foresees the possibility of a Nipah attack in the future.

Future course of action
The bigger question the state is facing is how to address the issue. “Culling of bats is impossible in the state. A detailed future course of action sh ould be implemented in a scientific manner,” Rajeev said. “However, we realise that an effective prevention and surveillance system is an important aspect. For the department is in the process of implementing such a mechanism.”

