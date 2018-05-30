Home States Kerala

Kerala honour killing case: Two cops in custody for having ties with Kevin murder accused

An audio clipping of the talk between ASI Biju and main accused Shanu Chacko was being aired by the TV channels.

Published: 30th May 2018 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Kevin Joseph’s father Joseph Jacob trying to console Kevin’s wife Neenu when the mortal remains were brought to Platharayil house on Tuesday | Vishnu Prathap

By IANS

KOTTAYAM: Two policemen were arrested for having close ties with persons accused of kidnapping 24-year-old Kevin Joseph, a victim in the Kottayam honour killing case, a police officer said here on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Sakre, who is heading the probe, told the media that Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Biju and a police driver were being interrogated.

"From our initial probe, it has come to light that the two policemen had links with the accused. By this evening, it will become more clear what roles they exactly played," said Sakre.

On May 24, Joseph, who had converted to Christianity, married 20-year-old Neenu Chacko, whose father is a Christian and mother a Muslim. Chacko's family was strongly opposed to the marriage.

Following a backlash from the bride's relatives, Joseph put her in a women's hostel in Kottayam and went to his relative's home.

On May 26, Joseph was kidnapped early morning. His body bearing torture marks was found on Monday at a dam site near Kollam. Preliminary autopsy report suggested he could have been forcibly drowned.

When Chacko failed to get through to her husband despite repeated calls on his cell phone, she approached police in Kottayam.

However, the police shooed her away on the pretext that they were busy with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's visit that was to continue till late Sunday.

Police arrested the woman's father Chacko John and her brother Shanu Chacko -- the alleged masterminds of the crime -- on Tuesday. Three others, who are now in judicial custody, were held on Monday.

The father-brother were being interrogated and would be presented in a court later on Wednesday.

An audio clipping of the talk between the ASI and Shanu Chacko now being aired by the TV channels -- Sakre confirmed that the voice is of the said ASI.

State Congress President M.M. Hassan visited Joseph's kin on Wednesday. He told the media that at the moment they would prefer a probe monitored by the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kevin Joseph Kevin murder Kerala honour killing case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No Homework And No Lugging Books To School For CBSE Students Upto Class II
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, walks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center. (AP)
PM Modi, Indonesia President Joko Widodo visit Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners