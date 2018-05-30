‘Seaweed will fetch fishers some extra bucks’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Krishna Raj has urged the marine scientists to promote seaweed farming which, according to her, has multi-dimensional industrial prospects. The minister was interacting with the scientists at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here on Tuesday.

“Seaweed cultivation will be beneficial to the development of various nutraceutical products, medicines and cosmetic products.

Promotion of seaweed farming will also help increase the income of fishermen,” she said. The minister also appreciated CMFRI’s efforts to develop nutraceutical products against diabetes, arthritis, obesity and thyroid.

Krishna Raj said the government was keen to promote small-scale entrepreneurship in fisheries to improve the living standards of fishermen. “We should organise village-level campaigns to create awareness among the fishermen about the prospects of entrepreneurship in the fisheries sector. Women should be encouraged to take up entrepreneurial initiatives,” she said. The minister urged the scientists to implement innovative and diversified farming practices to woo more people into fish farming.

Krishna Raj also visited the National Marine Biodiversity Museum and the research laboratories at the CMFRI. Marine Biodiversity Division head K K Joshi, Fishery Resources Assessment Division head T V Sathianandan, and principal scientist Shyam S Salim spoke on the occasion.