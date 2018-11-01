Home States Kerala

96-year-old student Karthyayani Amma tops Kerala Literacy Mission exam

She had enrolled herself in the literacy mission’s programme with the aim of completing her graduation, said a literacy mission officer.  

Published: 01st November 2018 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Karthyayani_Amma

96-year-old Karthyayani Amma (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Already a ‘poster child’ for the Aksharalaksham literacy programme, 96-year-old Karthyayani Amma has set an inspirational example by topping the Kerala State Literacy Mission’s examination with 98 per cent marks. Karthyayani, not surprisingly, was the oldest candidate among the 43,330 who appeared for the literacy examination. 

An Alappuzha resident, Karthyayani wrote the examination at the Cheppad Government LP School. And she’s dreaming big. She had enrolled herself in the literacy mission’s programme with the aim of completing her graduation, said a literacy mission officer.  

A total of 8,215 members from the SC community and 2,882 from the ST community took up the exam. Around 42,933 candidates passed the exam in the first phase of Aksharalakshyam. Of these candidates around 37,166 candidates are female.

The pass percentage is 99.084. Palakkad district stood first with 10,866 passed candidates, which the capital city came second with 9,412 candidates passing. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the certificate distribution ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday and hand over the certificate to Karthyayani.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karthyayani Amma literacy Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp