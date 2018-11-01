Home States Kerala

Bar bribe case: HC impleads ex-Kerala Finance Minister KM Mani

In his petition, former CM, VS Achuthanandan alleged that at the time of registration of the bar bribery case, no prior sanction from the government was required.

Published: 01st November 2018 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

KM Mani (Photo) | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday suo mottu impleaded former Finance Minister KM Mani on the petition filed by State Administrative Reforms Commission chairman VS Achuthanandan challenging the directive of the Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court to him to obtain prior government sanction for conducting a further investigation in the bar bribe case.

According to Achuthanandan, the bar bribery case involving KM Mani was registered in 2014. At that time, no prior sanction from the government was required.

The Vigilance Court in its order had asked him to obtain prior sanction in accordance with the recent amendments brought to the Prevention of Corruption Act. The amended provisions which came into force on July 26, 2018 would have no application to the facts of the present case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KM Mani VS Achuthanandan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp