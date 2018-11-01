Intel sleuths step up vigil in Kerala, Tamil Nadu on fake passport rackets after probe reveals IS links

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Intelligence agencies have sounded an alert on thriving fake passport rackets in Kerala and Tamil Nadu after a probe revealed that these rackets had provided passports to many who have fled the country to join the Islamic State (IS) terror outfit in Syria.

Though the probe did not unearth hard evidence, it’s suspected the racket has strong links with government officers including those from the Postal and Police Department. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and NIA have gathered details about the suspects who are believed to be agents of the rackets.

It is during the detailed investigation into the fake passport seized from an IS operative extradited by Turkey the agencies chanced upon the rackets. V K Shajhan alias Shajahan Velluva Kandy of Kannur was arrested by the NIA after he was caught while trying to cross over into Syria and sent back by Ankara.

“The Chennai-based rackets have agents in Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Wayanad and Kannur. They create a new identity for those who want to procure passport under an alias. The only condition is the applicant concerned should stay in a place in Tamil Nadu suggested by the racket for a specific period of time. We have collected inputs from the Tamil Nadu Police,” said a senior intelligence officer.

According to the NIA probe, Shajhan was using a passport in the name of Mohammed Ismail Mohideen, which was obtained using forged documents.

The fake passport was arranged by Shafeek Ahamed of Pattukkottai Taluk, Adirampattinam, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. He was nabbed by the NIA on October 23.

Officers said Shafeek Ahamed was the first line of contact of the racket and many agents from Tamil Nadu and Kerala were actively involved in finalising deals and collecting money.

“The agents operate with the help of small-time travel agencies,” added the officers.