Kerala Finance Department issues revised order on salary challenge

The Clause 10 of the previous government order asked the employees who did not wish to contribute their one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to submit a statement.

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Finance Department has issued a revised order on the salary challenge in view of the Supreme Court order. The apex court had dismissed the government’s special leave petition against the Kerala High Court order that mandated government employees not interested in contributing their one-month salary to the CMDRF should give a written declaration.

The new order does not have Clause 10 and Clause 11 in the previous order. The proforma given as an appendix has also been excluded. The Clause 10 of the previous government order asked the employees who did not wish to contribute their one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to submit a statement to that effect. A proforma of the statement was also given as an appendix.

All other provisions in the previous order will remain intact. The Finance Department has asked DDOs to collect consent letter from employees who would contribute their one month’s salary as a whole or in instalments. 

Employees who have started giving contributions as per the options given in the previous order need not submit new consent letter. The staff who are unable to contribute their one month’s salary can contribute amounts of their choice to the CMDRF. Temporary staff, contract staff and daily wage workers can contribute directly to the CMDRF.

