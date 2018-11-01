Home States Kerala

Muslim quota seat matrix: Kerala HC dismisses plea of Karuna, Travancore medical colleges

Quoting the government’s submission, the HC said some 10,000 Muslim candidates figure in rank list,which is over three times the total number of seats.

Published: 01st November 2018 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petitions filed by Karuna Medical College (MC) and Travancore Medical College challenging the seat matrix for Muslim quota prepared by the government for admissions in the colleges. 

The court held a minority community educational institution has no right to categorise its beneficiaries into different sects within the community and allocate the community seats reserved for candidates from these different sects.

The petitioners argued Article 30 (1) of the Constitution confers a very valuable right on minority communities to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice. 

Government Pleader V Manu submitted the reservation sought for by the petitioners was not permissible either in law or fact. Though minority educational institutions are entitled to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice, while making admissions they are bound to make their choice from within a common source of candidates. 

Here, the common source is the NEET rank list. They have no freedom to choose their own source of candidates.

Quoting the government’s submission, the HC said some 10,000 Muslim candidates figure in rank list, which is over  three times the total number of seats.  Hence there are  enough candidates for filling up seats in Muslim-run minority educational institutions. 

In Karuna MC, of the 70 seats for  Muslims - 15 for those from  Palakkad, five from All India, seven  for dependents of Safe Development Alms Trust, 10 for District Salafi Educational Association, three seats for PMAC Committee, three for dependents of Al Nazar Trust, three for Grace Educational Trust, three for Prime Educational and Charitable Trust, three for KMEA, three for Salsabeel Educational Welfare Trust, five for NRI open merit quota and 10 seats for NRI Muslim community. 

As for the seats in Travancore MC, 30 seats have  been earmarked   for  Muslims. The government, however, did not approve the seat matrix. The court declared that the community certificates shall be accepted only if they were issued by the competent revenue officers.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karuna Medical College Travancore Medical College Muslim quota

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp