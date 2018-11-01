Noted Malayalam writer M Mukundan wins Ezhuthachan award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted Malayalam writer M Mukundan has been selected for this year's Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, the highest literacy prize of the Kerala government, for 2018. The award is being given for his overall contributions to the language and literature.

Cultural minister AK Balan announced the award here on Thursday. The award carries a cash prize of Rs five lakh and citation. Noted poet K Satchidanandan was the award winner in 2017.

Born in 1942 in Mahe -- a former French colony -- Mukundan is popularly known as the writer of Mayyazhi. His novel, 'Mayyazhipuzhayude Theerangalil' (On the banks of river Mayyazhi) has been widely regarded as his magnum opus. He has brought out 16 novels and 10 short story collections.

A recipient of the Chevalier of Arts and Literature by the French Government in 1998, Mukundan has won many noted literary awards including the Kendra Sahitya Akademy award, Kerala Sahitya Akademy award, Vayalar award, MP Paul award, Muttathu Varkey award and NV Puraskaram.