Sabarimala row: Rahul Gandhi's attitude won’t work in BJP or CPM, says Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AICC president Rahul Gandhi will not force any decision on the party state unit, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. This shows he is a true democrat and such an attitude will not work in the BJP or CPM where the opinion of the leaders are final, he said.

The Congress is a highly democratic party and even in the state unit there are different opinions on issues. But once the party decides, everyone falls in line, he said.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said while Rahul’s personal opinion is to allow women of all ages to enter Sabarimala, when the state unit explained to him the beliefs, customs and rituals of the temple, then he agreed with the state unit. While maintaining his personal opinion, he allowed the state unit to conduct agitations for protecting the rights of believers, he said.

There is no confusion in either the party or the UDF regarding Sabarimala and the UDF are with the believers and devotees, he added.