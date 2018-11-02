Afghanistan sends communique to India about Keralites who joined Islamic State

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Afghanistan government has sent a communication of Indian government related to Keralites who joined Islamic State (IS) and moved to the war-torn country. NIA submitted the letter sent by Afghanistan government before NIA Court in Kochi when the application for the custody of a Kalpetta native who was allegedly deported from Afghanistan was heard on Friday.

NIA submitted the communication sent by the Afghan government in a sealed covered. NIA prosecutor Arjun Ambalapatta made a submission before the court that the letter reveals information about people who joined IS.

"Since the letter also reveals details about several witnesses, it is being submitted in a sealed cover. Names of these witnesses have to be kept confidential. The letter was sent by the Afghan government to India government," he submitted while handing over the letter to the court.

Meanwhile, NIA seeking the custody of Kalpetta native Nashidul Hamzafar who was allegedly deported from Afghanistan claimed that accused is familiar to other IS sympathisers in India. NIA alleged that Nashidul Hamzafar is highly radicalised and motivated and he maintained contacts with people who are working for IS in India and abroad. His interrogation will help in identifying these people and prevent IS spreading their tentacles in the country.

Similarly, NIA claimed that after obtaining mirror images of the content in Nashidul's mobile phone, several Afghan contact numbers could be traced. For identifying the persons whom he contacted in Afghanistan, he has to be interrogated. Similarly, in the previous interrogation, Nashidul had revealed a few names who are witnesses in the case. More information about the witnesses has to be received.

"Abdul Rashid Abdullah an accused in the case sent voice clips from Afghanistan in which he asked people who conduct jihad in India if they are unable to come to India. IS operatives are working as a lone wolf. We have to identify who these lone wolves are. We need to prevent jihad happening here," NIA prosecutor Arjun Amabalappatta submitted before the court. The court will give its order on the petition on November 8.

In 2016, as many as 14 men and women from Kasargod travelled to Iran via Afghanistan for joining the IS. A Bihar native who attempted to join the group was intercepted by the police in New Delhi. She was later convicted by the court. The Interpol has issued red corner notice against these accused persons. Nashidul was deported from Afghanistan and later arrested by NIA from New Delhi airport in September. He is 16th accused in the case.