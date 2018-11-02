BJP will support only peaceful protests by devotees at Sabarimala: Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The BJP will support only peaceful protests by devotees at Sabarimala when the temple opens for pooja on Monday and the party will not encourage violence, said party state president P S Sreedharan Pillai. He said the government was trying to spread panic among the devotees by creating an impression Sabarimala has turned into a riot zone.

The Chief Minister and Devaswom Minister are interfering in the day-to-day administration of the temple, which is against the statutes. The restrictions brought in on the entry of devotees to Sabarimala are the creation of some atheists and Communists, who want to destroy the temple, Pillai told reporters on Thursday.

“The CM should understand 99 per cent of the devotees are for the protection of the age-old customs and rituals at Sabarimala. He should shed his ego and withdraw from the path of confrontation. The government should understand the feelings of the devotees have been hurt. The authorities are trying to destroy the uniqueness of Sabarimala,” he said. Pillai said the CPM, which claims it is duty bound to implement the Supreme Court verdict, has not implemented the order issued by the Apex Court in 2006 to form a Police Security Commission for the administration of the police force.

The court had directed to implement the order from January 1, 2007. However, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan who was the Home Minister then ignored the order, he said. On Friday, the BJP will organise programmes at the Assembly constituency-level where party workers will take an oath to protect the age-old customs of Sabarimala.

On Saturday, the party will organise the Sabarimala protest declaration meet at Kottayam. On November 4, 5 and 6, BJP workers will support the agitation organised by Ayyappa devotees. On November 8, the Sabarimala Samrakshana Yatra will commence from Kasargod which will culminate at Sabarimala on November 13.

The BJP state president said 12 marches of the Malayaraya community, one march from the family of Vavar Swamy and another from the birthplace of Mahatma Ayyankali will join the yatra as it proceeds to Sabarimala.