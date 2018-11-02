Home States Kerala

Central School sports meet to pack a punch this year

A recent meeting of the Kerala Sports Council accepted the proposal of weightage for winners and also widened the ambit of the sports meet to include more events.

Published: 02nd November 2018 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Beginning this year, students in CBSE and ICSE schools who win laurels at the upcoming Kerala State Central School Sports Meet will be provided weightage while applying for various courses in the state and will also be eligible for admission in sports quota like their peers in government and aided schools.

Though a sports meet was organised last year by the Kerala Sports Council exclusively for students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Navodaya Vidyalaya, CBSE and ICSE schools, the proposal of giving them an incentive in terms of weightage still remained on paper.

A recent meeting of the Kerala Sports Council accepted the proposal of weightage for winners and also widened the ambit of the sports meet to include more events. “Owing to the long-pending demand of schools affiliated to national boards and to provide a level playing field to all students, we have decided to provide weightage to the participants,” Sports Council president T P Dasan told Express.

Last year, only athletics events were conducted. This year, games such as basketball, shuttle badminton and football (boys) have been included. However, there will be only one category— Under-19 — for all these games.

The athletics events will be conducted in U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories. Only those who win first and second prizes in district-level competitions will be eligible for the state-level athletic meets. For games, only the top team from the district will be eligible. The meet is tentatively slated to be held from December 7 to 9.

