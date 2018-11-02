Home States Kerala

Sabarimala row: Influential Nair caste outfit's office opposing women's entry vandalised

A wreath with the name of Nair Service Society (NSS) president G Sukumaran Nair on it was left behind by the miscreants, police said.

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The office of caste-based outfit NSS, which is opposing the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups into the Sabarimala temple, was vandalised early Friday, police said.

The office situated in Nemom near here was allegedly pelted with stones by some miscreants destroying its flag mast and breaking the window panes of a memorial of saint-reformer Chattampi Swamy, located in front of the building, they said.

The attack on the NSS office, an outfit of the influential Nair community in the state, assumes significance in the wake of its strong stand against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's decision to implement the apex court verdict permitting women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

Nair had on Wednesday said the NSS stood firmly with the devotees opposing entry of women in the menstrual age group into the hill-shrine.

NSS has also filed a petition seeking review of the top court's verdict. The attack came to light after local residents informed the police about it, police said, adding that a case has been registered and the investigation is on.

Meanwhile, the devotees have vowed to intensify their protests against the state government during the upcoming annual three-month-long pilgrimage season.

Besides the NSS, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have also extended support to the protesting devotees.

Attempts by some women in the 'barred' age group to reach the temple last month came to a naught after protesting devotees prevented them enroute to the shrine.

The SC would hear the review petitions on November 13.

  • Hari K. G. Kaimal
    The reporter and/or editor are biased against NSS.
    26 days ago reply
