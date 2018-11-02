Home States Kerala

WHO likely to set up dengue collaborative centre in Kerala

The logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland (AP)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The World Health Organization (WHO) might soon set up a collaborative centre (CC) in dengue in the state. If established, it could become a first-of-its-kind in the Southeast Asian region. According to the Health Department, it is the Department of Community Medicine, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College (MC) that is striving to become the WHOCC in dengue.

“The WHO is interested in setting up a CC in dengue in the state,” a Health Department officer told Express. “It had also extended an invitation. If such a centre comes into being then it could become a big achievement for the state.”  The officer, however, said as the establishment of the centre involves huge financial commitment and extensive material resources, a ministerial-level discussion is needed.

“What makes the state the first choice for the WHO to set up such a centre is its well-established healthcare facilities, high prevalence rate of dengue patients and the ongoing seroprevalence study in dengue,” said the officer. Though backdoor discussions are on,  huge financial commitment as well as ensuring infrastructural and state-of-the-art research facilities can become a challenge for the government, especially when it is coming out with the complaint of being cash-strapped.

“The other challenge before us is the Community Medicine Department alone can not come without with the claim of being a WHOCC. For that, it will have to use the research facilities of Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology and the patients arriving at the MC,” said the officer. Once an institution is finalised as a CC, an agreement is made with the head of the establishment to which the institution is attached. An institution is designated initially for a term of four years. It may be renewed for the same or a shorter period.

