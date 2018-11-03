Home States Kerala

Kerala has lowest infant mortality rate

Kerala can pat itself on the back. For the state has got the recognition of having the lowest infant mortality rate in the country.

Published: 03rd November 2018 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Baby

Image for representational purpose only (File | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala can pat itself on the back. For the state has got the recognition of having the lowest infant mortality rate in the country. Union Health Minister J P Nadda made the announcement the other day at the 5th National Summit organised by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Department on ‘Good and replicable practices and innovations in public healthcare systems in India’ in Assam.

ALSO READ | Will bring down infant mortality rate to eight: Minister K K Shylaja​

As per the statistics released by Health Ministry, Kerala has the lowest infant mortality rate in the country. It is followed by Mizoram and Karnataka in second and third place, respectively. Health and Social Justice minister K K Shylaja said the achievement was a recognition for the various projects being executed by the state government to prevent mortality rates. She said the mortality rates will further reduce in two years. “The state government has been implementing various scientific action plans to protect the health of the mother and the child.

The flagship projects, including the launch of newborn ICU and special newborn care units in various medical colleges and hospitals in the state reduced mortality rates. Top-notch facilities helped in strengthening the newborn care sector in the state,” Shylaja said. Other recognitions Himachal Pradesh stood first in the highest annual decline in Neonatal Mortality Rate (2015 vs 2016), while Tamil Nadu and Delhi were ranked second and third, respectively. West Bengal was declared the best state in the ‘Family Planning’ category, followed by Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in the second and third spots, respectively.

Himachal Pradesh was also named the best state for the highest annual decline in ‘Under-5 Mortality’ followed by Assam and Jharkhand in the second position and Gujarat and Kerala in the third position. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh were declared the top three states for the best performance in Revised National TB Control Program (RNTCP). Haryana and Himachal Pradesh were ranked as best performers in the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
J P Nadda infant mortality rate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp