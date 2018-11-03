Kerala has lowest infant mortality rate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala can pat itself on the back. For the state has got the recognition of having the lowest infant mortality rate in the country. Union Health Minister J P Nadda made the announcement the other day at the 5th National Summit organised by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Department on ‘Good and replicable practices and innovations in public healthcare systems in India’ in Assam.

ALSO READ | Will bring down infant mortality rate to eight: Minister K K Shylaja​

As per the statistics released by Health Ministry, Kerala has the lowest infant mortality rate in the country. It is followed by Mizoram and Karnataka in second and third place, respectively. Health and Social Justice minister K K Shylaja said the achievement was a recognition for the various projects being executed by the state government to prevent mortality rates. She said the mortality rates will further reduce in two years. “The state government has been implementing various scientific action plans to protect the health of the mother and the child.

The flagship projects, including the launch of newborn ICU and special newborn care units in various medical colleges and hospitals in the state reduced mortality rates. Top-notch facilities helped in strengthening the newborn care sector in the state,” Shylaja said. Other recognitions Himachal Pradesh stood first in the highest annual decline in Neonatal Mortality Rate (2015 vs 2016), while Tamil Nadu and Delhi were ranked second and third, respectively. West Bengal was declared the best state in the ‘Family Planning’ category, followed by Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in the second and third spots, respectively.

Himachal Pradesh was also named the best state for the highest annual decline in ‘Under-5 Mortality’ followed by Assam and Jharkhand in the second position and Gujarat and Kerala in the third position. Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh were declared the top three states for the best performance in Revised National TB Control Program (RNTCP). Haryana and Himachal Pradesh were ranked as best performers in the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke.