Minister K T Jaleel lands in nepotism row

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Another nepotism charge has come back to haunt the LDF government. This time, Higher Education and Minority Affairs Minister K T Jaleel is at the receiving end.

Muslim Youth League, the youth wing of Indian Union Muslim League, has demanded the minister’s resignation for appointing his cousin in a government undertaking under his ministry.

Muslim Youth League state general secretary P K Firos told reporters here Adeeb KT, Jaleel’s cousin, was appointed as General Manager in Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation flouting rules. Adeeb was serving as manager of a private bank when the appointment was made.

Kozhikode: Reacting to the charges of nepotism against him, Minister K T Jaleel said the Muslim Youth League’s allegation that he had appointed his relative in Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation flouting rules was baseless. “It was to appoint a person from a reputed financial institution that the Corporation advertised for the post with MBA or BTech with PGDBA / CS/ CA / ICWAI and three years’ experience as the criteria. Seven people had applied for the post out of which three appeared for interview,” Jaleel said in a Facebook post late on Friday.