SSLC examinations to begin on March 13

Start preparing students, the SSLC examination dates have been declared. The examinations will begin on March 13 and end on March 27.

Published: 03rd November 2018 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Start preparing students, the SSLC examination dates have been declared. The examinations will begin on March 13 and end on March 27. The annual examinations in schools will begin from March 15 and conclude on March 29.

Earlier, the Directorate of Public Instruction had decided to postpone the exam dates owing to the loss of working days due to the heavy rain and Nipah virus outbreak. The SSLC examination was previously scheduled to begin on March 6. Earlier, the Education Department had recommended postponing the exams to April. However, the School Quality Improvement Programme monitoring committee declined and decided to conduct the examinations in March itself.

Fee submission An official statement said the examination fee can be submitted without fine from November 7 to 19 and with a fine from November 22 to 30 at all the examination centres. Timings of the examinations remain unchanged. The half-yearly examinations before Christmas and the model examinations in February will be held together for SSLC and higher secondary students. The Save A Year (SAY) examination will be conducted in May. For more details, students can visit: www.keralapareekshabhavan. in.

