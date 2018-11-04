Priest from Chhattisgarh found dead in Changanassery

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A 36-year-old priest, hailing from Chhattisgarh, was found dead near the railway track at Changanassery here on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased is Mukesh Tirki.

He was found dead near the tracks at Thuruthy presumably after being hit by a train in the early morning. The police said he belonged to the Ambikapur diocese. He came to Changanassery to pursue a post-graduate course in family and marriage counselling at a study centre under the Changanassery Archdiocese.

The police had received a complaint on Friday that Fr Mukesh was missing. Following the investigation, the police had recovered a suicide note from his room and strengthened the probe. However, the police could recover him as dead. The police said the suicide note stated that he wanted to end his life on the occasion of the All Souls Day on November 2. The Changanassery police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation.