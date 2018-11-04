Home States Kerala

Sreedharan Pillai receives death threat letter

BJP state president has received a death threat through a letter written by one Mohan Nair from Maharashtra.

Published: 04th November 2018 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

P S Sreedharan Pillai (Express Photo | Rajeev Prasad)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president has received a death threat through a letter written by one Mohan Nair from Maharashtra. The letter, received at the BJP state committee office, threatened that Pillai will face the fate of Rajiv Gandhi during his proposed Sabarimala Samrakshana Rath Yatra.
“I don’t care much about the threat, Pillai told Express. “Who will write such a letter to kill a person? I will back down from the proposed yatra and the dharma yudha for saving Sabarimala from nefarious forces.”The BJP state office secretary G Gireeshan has forwarded the letter to the state police Chief Loknath Behera for further action.

Govt destroying Sabarimala: Surendran

T’Puram: BJP general secretary K Surendran on Saturday hit out at the state government accusing it of trying to destroy Sabarimala which witnesses the largest congregation of devotees in the entire world. The LDF Government is using an iron hand to crush the Ayyappa devotees and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is fashioning himself as a dictator, Surendran told reporters at the  Press Club here. “The government is trying to facilitate the entry of women belonging to the 10-50 age group into Sabarimala under full police cover. But the devotees will foil the government’s designs,” he said.

