Superfast AC boat set to start service between Vaikom and Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Kerala’s first superfast air-conditioned boat service, Vega-120, by the State Water Transport Department (SWTD), will commence its service along Vaikom-Ernakulam route on Sunday, offering a brand new experience in inland water transport.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac will inaugurate the service at a function to be held at Vaikom Satyagaraha Hall. Transport Minister A K Saseendran will preside over. Apart from providing high-class experience, the new boat will significantly reduce the travel time between the 35-km stretch of Vaikom and Ernakulam. “Passengers from Vaikom can reach Ernakulam within 90 minutes, without worrying about traffic woes,” said the SWTD authorities.

In the initial stage, there will be only three stops between Vaikom and Ernakulam. However, the authorities said they will consider sanctioning more stops in future. When Vega-120 reaches at Vytilam, the connection boats will be waiting at the jetty to places like Kakkanad, Thavanakkadav and Panavalli.

Low-cost travel

The ticket charge is less than that of AC Volvo bus of the KURTC. Now, the SWTD authorities are trying to provide online ticket booking system with the support of NIC.