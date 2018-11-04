Tamil films runaway success while Mollywood movies stutter

Shibu B S By

KOCHI: At a time when even major Malayalam films are finding it hard to keep the cash registers ringing, some Tamil movies released last month are performing exceptionally well in Kerala. The huge success of 96, Ratsasan, Pariyerum Perumal and Vada Chennai in the state proves there is a good number of viewers for serious and meaningful films.

Vijay Sethupathi-starring 96 also enjoyed a tremendous collection. The distributors had won the Kerala rights (including publicity) for nearly Rs 50 lakh. While the film has already collected a distributor's share of more than Rs 4 crore from Kerala, Ratsasan, brought to the state by E4 Entertainments Release, is running for the fifth week in 99 stations. Tamil superstar Vijay's Sarkar, which will hit the screens on Tuesday, looks set to break the initial records in Kerala.

Industry experts say the success of other language movies is not a threat to Mollywood, but it is high time our young movie makers too tried something "different" to woo the crowd.Kerala Producers Association president Sureshkumar said, "The issue is most new-gen directors are not approaching filmmaking seriously. After doing one or two short films, they launch their own movies. Has anyone noticed how many of those debutantes have come up with their second movie?"

Veteran scenarist Kaloor Dennis said: “The viewers are reaching the theatres in big numbers to watch movies like 96, giving one the impression that it’s a Malayalam movie. It shows that language is not a barrier here, but people are interested only in watching good movies. Equally important is the presentation, which should be in tune with the theme. There should be perfect sync of all components.”

Sarkar mania

Sarkar will be released in nearly 350 screens all over Kerala on Tuesday.“There’ll be a total of nearly 250 special shows for fans on day one. There will also be continuous seven shows (starting from 5 am in the morning ) at 40 stations. In multiplexes like Aries, Thiruvananthapuram, 28 shows will be run on day one,” said Abdul Gani of Vijay Fans, Tirur.