Torture of take: Doctor, partner in police net

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Thrikkakara police on Saturday arrested the chief medical officer of the Ernakulam General Hospital and his live-in partner who was booked for allegedly torturing the latter’s 10-year-old son. Dr Adarsh Radhakrishnan, 33, and the woman, 30, who were on the run after a case was registered against them, were arrested from their hideout in Mysuru. The woman and her son had been staying with the doctor at his house at Surya Nagar, Palachuvadu, in the city for the past two years.

According to the boy’s statement, the doctor used to beat him up at the slightest pretext. On October 22, he was physically assaulted by the doctor, forcing him to take refuge in a neighbour’s house. The neighbour informed Childline and they alerted the police. A case was registered under Sections 323 and 324 of the IPC, and Sections of POCSO and the JJ Act. “The duo was brought to Kochi and would be produced before the court, said an officer. According to the Thrikkakara police, the woman has been living with the doctor since the breakdown of two earlier marriages. The boy is from her first marriage. In his statement, the boy said the doctor had hurt his private parts at the swimming pool of the IMA House, Kochi.

The mother also used to assault him, said the police. Meanwhile, the boy’s biological father had approached the authorities, expressing his willingness to get custody of the child.