No ban on media in Sabarimala, says state police chief

KOCHI: Dismissing reports of an undeclared ban being imposed on the media at Sabarimala, DGP Loknath Behera on Sunday said there were no such restrictions. “The police would provide security to all devotees who come to have darshan in Sabarimala. The police have no plans to deny the freedom of the media and have implemented only the steps as per the direction of the High Court,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme. Behera further said the police would not prevent journalists coming to Sabarimala.

“A large posse of police personnel is being deployed for maintaining law and order in Sabarimala. The objective of police is only to provide a hassle-free darshan for the devotees,” he said. He added if required additional police force would be deployed at Sabarimala temple, which would be opened on Monday for a one-day pooja on Tuesday as part of ‘Chithira Attavisesham’.

The DGP’s statement came after Pathanamthitta District Collector P Nooh said there was no ban on the media in Sabarimala. However, the police personnel deployed at Nilakkal, Pampa and Sannidhanam directed the media persons to leave citing a direction from their higher officers.

Earlier last month, when the Sabarimala temple was opened for the monthly poojas, there were widespread attacks on journalists. According to the police officers, they were attempting to avoid such untoward incidents from repeating.

‘No activist will be permitted to enter the temple’

Thrissur: “No activist will be allowed to enter Sabarimala temple,” said Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, as the temple opens for 24 hours for the puja on Monday. Surendran made it clear by activists, he meant those who try to enter the temple with mysterious intentions rather than devotion. “So far, no young women devotees have applied to enter the temple,” Kadakampally told reporters at Guruvayur on Sunday.

Arrests continue

The number of people arrested in connection with Sabarimala violence has reached 3,731. The total cases registered in this regard have touched 545. Police sources said more arrests are in the offing.