Case filed against Neyyattinkara DYSP over youth's death

Sources said the DYSP and the youth entered into a scuffle over the latter's vehicle being parked in such a way that it obstructed the police officer's vehicle.

Published: 06th November 2018 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 11:23 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Murder charges have been levelled against a DYSP after a 32-yr-old man whom the former had allegedly pushed before a moving car died at the hospital. The case has been registered against Neyyattinkara DYSP B Harikumar, who is said to be absconding.

Sanal, an electrician and a resident of Kamukinkode near Neyyattinkara was fatally injured after being hit by a moving car neaår Kodangavila on Monday night. 

Police sources said the two entered into a scuffle over Sanal's vehicle being parked in such a way that it obstructed the police officer's vehicle. Harikumar, who came to his friend's house, was in mufti and hence Sanal did not identify him. 

During the brawl, Harikumar allegedly pushed him to the road and Sanal received severe injuries after being hit by a car. Though he was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved. 

Enraged by the incident, local people manhandled the DYSP. He was later whisked away to safety by his friend. Harikumar has been taken off charge and an investigation is on to trace him.
 
Meanwhile, a dawn-to-dusk hartal is being observed in Neyyattinkara in connection with the incident.

