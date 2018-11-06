Kerala High Court questions ban on media

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the state government for preventing journalists from entering Nilakkal, Pampa and Sannidhanam, the Kerala High Court on Monday maintained that there should not be any police excess under the guise of maintaining law and order. The court cautioned the state government that such restrictions don’t cause any hardship to the pilgrims and journalists.

The court made the observation while considering the petitions challenging the alleged police atrocities against devotees. The court orally asked why journalists were prevented from going to Sabarimala and nearby places. If journalists were allowed, they could ascertain what was happening in Sabarimala and other places. There was nothing wrong in allowing them to enter Sannidhanam before completing the security arrangements. The court asked the government “whether its action was meant to cover up its failings.”

The court sought instruction from the government on a plea by G K Suresh Babu, Chief Editor, Janam TV, challenging the order of the state banning entry of journalists to the Sabarimala temple premises between November 3 and the morning of November 5. It’s against freedom of expression and the right to disseminate news to the public. The government informed the court that there was no ban on media and that the restrictions were imposed with a view to provide security.