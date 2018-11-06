Nothing wrong in giving legal advice, says S Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/ KOZHIKODE: With his speech on Sabarimala agitation kicking up a row, BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has come out justifying the statement. “As a citizen and lawyer, I have the right to express my opinion and give legal advice to my client. Since it’s privileged communication, I can’t reveal it now. There’s no political party in the state which hasn’t sought legal advice from me,” Pillai told media at a press conference here on Monday. Alleging an ulterior motive behind the controversy, the BJP state chief said the attempt is to divert attention from the ongoing developments at Sabarimala.

An angry Pillai also alleged that there’s a CPM fraction operating within the media. “There are 12 journalists in the fraction. It was one of media persons who told me this,” he said. Despite repeated questions on more details about such a fraction, Pillai refused to respond. During a Yuva Morcha meeting in Kozhikode the other day, Pillai termed Sabarimala episode as a ‘golden opportunity’ for the party. Pillai also revealed that the ‘tantri’ (chief priest) had discussed with him the option of closing down the sanctum sanctorum to prevent women of reproductive age from entering the shrine.

“We put forward an agenda and all others surrendered before it. The protests from October 17 to 22 were planned and executed by the BJP. We deputed our state general secretaries to camp at specified places and they successfully completed their mission. When women tried to enter the shrine, it was a district general secretary of the Yuva Morcha who mobilised devotees and prevented the move,” Pillai claimed.

The BJP president said the chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru called him when women were poised to enter the shrine. He asked whether closing down the sanctum sanctorum would amount to contempt of court. “I assured him (Rajeevaru) that we are with him and that contempt of court charge would not stand. If such a case should be registered, it would be against tens of thousands of our workers, I told him,” Pilliai said adding that his assurance prompted the chief priest to take a bold stand.

Referring to his ‘golden opportunity remark’, Pillai said he meant it’s a golden opportunity to serve the people. “I have given legal advice to the tanthri. It was a public speech made yesterday. Now the media is creating a controversy out of it,” he said. To questions on whether BJP has a political motive behind the Sabarimala agitations, Sreedharan Pillai evaded a direct answer.

Thantri denies seeking legal opinion

T’Puram: Refuting the claims of BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai, Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajeevararu said he had not sought legal opinion from anyone, including Pillai, on closing down the shrine. The thantri said he had spoken only to Kandararu Mohanaru about the decision to close down the temple as he is the head of the family. Rajeevararu said though many political leaders, including Sreedharan Pillai, had visited him, he had not sought legal advice from anyone. “If there’s a breach of customs and rituals again, then we will decide the next course of action,” he said.

Kodiyeri demands probe against BJP president

T’Puram: In the wake of BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai admitting the party orchestrated the Sabarimala agitation, the CPM has demanded a case be registered against Pillai who is responsible for the violence in Sabarimala. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan also urged the state government to order a high level probe into the conspiracy. Kodiyeri termed Pillai’s speech “highly serious” and “shocking”. “A conspiracy against the constitution has come out; hence there should be strict action in the matter,” he said, hoping the Supreme Court will take necessary measures considering the seriousness of the issue. In a statement issued here, the CPM state chief said Pillai’s revelations have made clear the Sabarimala agitations were orchestrated by the BJP.