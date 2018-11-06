Right and left wing extremism at Sabarimala: RSS leader Valsan Thillankery

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: RSS leader Valsan Thillankery has said that both left and right wing extremists are creating probablems at Sabarimala. He was speaking to Express at Sannidhanam.

The senior RSS leader was referring to the newly formed Hindu outfit of Praveen Togadia. BJP had earlier stated that according to its telligence reports left extreme organisation are bent to create trouble at Sabarimala temple.

Valsan Thillankery went further and said that there is a high degree of human rights violation at Sabarimala, and added that devotees who have thronged the hill shrine were not even allowed to conduct their primary needs. He added that even drinking ater supply was cut off to prevent devotees from staying back at Sannidhanam for conducting Neyyabhishekam.

ALSO READ: Is she 'below 50'? Confusion over woman's age leads Sabarimala devotees clash with cops, media

The RSS leader said that the Travancore Dewaswom Board officials have expressed their helplessness in solving the issues. In an indirect reference to Chief Minister,he stated that the instructions to create problems for the devotees had come from the top.

Thillankery denied charges that he had broken the customs and rituals at Sabarimala and added that he had climbed the sacred steps with "Irumudi" and said that he is a true devotee who cannot disrespect or insult the traditions, customs and beliefs of Sabarimala.

The RSS leader said that the devotees are chanting prayers and sit at the Sannidhanam till the temple closes after the pooja.