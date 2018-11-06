Temple management: ‘Government can’t dictate terms to TDB’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday orally observed that the state government has no power to interfere in the day-to-day affairs of the Sabarimala temple. At the same time, the state was justified in looking into the law and order situation at the temple premises. The court also made it clear that the government cannot dictate terms on Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) with regard to the running of the temple.

The observation came when the counsel for the petitioner pointed out that when the temple opened for Chithira Atta Vishesham on Monday, the police reportedly demanded to hand over the keys of all rooms at the pilgrim centre at Sannidhanam which were managed by the Board.

The court directed the state to file an affidavit on November 12. A Division Bench comprising Justice PR Ramachandra Menon and Justice N Anilkumar issued the order on the petition filed by TR Ramesh of Thiruvananthapuram seeking a directive to TDB not to implement any of the oral or written directives of the CM of Kerala or the Minister for Devaswom with regard to religious matters, entry of pilgrims, and other related matters in the Sabarimala. He also sought to declare any kind of interference by the government in the administration of the Board as illegal.

Citing Kashi Vishwanath temple case verdict by the SC, the counsel for the petitioner said that the administration and governance of the temple is vested with the Board, and not the state government. In the case of management of Sabarimala, there was no provision enabling the government to control the temple.

High Court flays police action

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday criticised the alleged police action which led to the destruction of vehicles including two-wheelers parked at Nilakkal and on the way to Sabarimala. The court observed that it was seen that a group of police personnel apparently in a frenzy were seen damaging vehicles including two-wheelers and autorickshaws. The police didn’t have any license at all to damage the properties. “Are they fit enough to continue in service. Where is the rule of law?” asked the court, after examining the photographs showing the alleged police atrocities at Nilakkal. The court said if this was true, prima facie they were not discharging their duties. The court added there should not be any police excesses or hardships to the pilgrims. The court directed the state police chief to conduct a preliminary inquiry into these incidents and file a report along with a list of police officers who allegedly indulged in vandalism and a decision on the future course of action against them.