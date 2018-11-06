Home States Kerala

Unicef to partner with Kerala government to get feedback from flood-affected

A survey conducted in 489 grama panchayats among affected people spread over 7 districts, gave a reasonable feedback to the survey team.

Published: 06th November 2018 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 03:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Floods

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is set to partner with the government of Kerala in a global first to get feedback from the flood-affected public on the relief and rehabilitation work done by UN agencies and the state. Generally, the UN partners with NGOs and other organisations to design humanitarian programmes based on their needs.

In 2010, there was a serious discussion in the UN and among the Global Humanitarian Community people affected were not consulted on what their needs were. In 2012, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs came out with the statement people are most vulnerable in affected areas and there needs to be proper feedback from them. The Accountability to Affected Populations or AAP referred to here as ‘Janakeeya Pankalithavum Punarnirmanavum’ is an initiative of the government to Build Back Better Kerala with the participation and feedback from flood victims.

This gives information support to areas like health, nutrition, food security, education, child protection and shelter and is associated with Kudumbashree. A survey conducted in 489 grama panchayats among affected people spread over 7 districts, gave a reasonable feedback to the survey team.

The survey in 104 grama panchayats in Alappuzha and Wayanad districts reveals 84 per cent of the affected people sampled are unaware of ways to build better, safe houses. Harikishore, executive director, Kudumbasree Mission, told Express said, “Kudumbasree is a network of leaders and in each panchayat there is a CDS representative who coordinates the team and hence our organisation will be able to deliver. So, when UN agencies approached us, we could easily accept the challenge.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UNICEF Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp