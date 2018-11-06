Home States Kerala

Wagon Tragedy painting erased after complaints from Sangh Parivar organisations

It is said the Railways, which got the painting done as part of the beautification work of the Tirur railway station, was forced to withdraw its move following complaints from Sangh Parivar outfits.

Published: 06th November 2018 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Tirur Railway Station (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Within days of its completion, the painting at Tirur Railway station depicting the Wagon Tragedy of 1921 was erased by the Railways. It is said the Railways, which had got the painting done as part of the beautification work of the Tirur railway station, was forced to withdraw its move following complaints from Sangh Parivar organisations.

Sources with BJP said the party’s Tirur constituency committee had submitted a complaint with the Railways Palakkad Division authorities in this regard.The painting was drawn inside the railway station in the honour of Mappila rebels who died of suffocation inside a wagon. The Wagon Tragedy and Thunchath Ezhuthachan’s legacy had been the themes for the paintings at the Tirur railway stations as part of its beautification.

The painting work was finished by Friday. However, on Monday it was erased after the station authorities received an urgent message from the Palakkad Division.An officer with the division said the painting was erased as it failed to envisage the spirit of the beautification theme.

“The Palakkad Division office received a few phone calls complaining against the painting. Higher authorities had also sought an explanation from the division in this regard,” said the officer.

Rlys’ action condemned
Tirur MLA C Mammootty condemned the Railways’ decision to erase the Wagon Tragedy painting, saying the act disrespected martyrs and freedom fighters. “This is a clear case of injustice towards history. Historical facts cannot be erased by force,” he said.

Wagon Tragedy
The Wagon Tragedy took place on November 21, 1921. Around 100 Mappila rebels arrested from Malappuram were herded into a windowless goods wagon at the station. They were being taken to Coimbatore. However, when the wagon reached Podanur station, 67 rebels were found dead due to suffocation. The Tirur municipality later set up a memorial for Wagon Tragedy martyrs at the town hall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wagon Tragedy painting Tirur station Wagon tragedy painting erased Sangh parivar organisations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp