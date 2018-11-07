DYFI’s secular matrimony site fails to draw prospective couples

K C Arun By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: At a time when caste and creed are pervading all sectors of society, an online platform launched by the DYFI to promote secular marriage in 2014 was considered a revolutionary move. People from all walks of life welcomed. However, the platform did not get much traction. On the other hand, matrimonial websites based on religion and caste are thriving.

The website was launched under the domain secularmarriage.com. But in 2016 when the ownership of the domain name was lost, the DYFI relaunched it as http://secularmarriage.in. Since its inception, the website faced technical glitches like hacking and loss of domain name. If the response is any indication, there are only a few takers for the online platform. At present only 112 men and four women have registered on the site. The total number of registrations is not available with the DYFI.

The low number of registrations is put down to social hypocrisy. Social critique M N Karassery said Malayalees only talk about progressive things but never practise it in their lives. He said the DYFI is not serious in promoting the website among its own members.

“It is their failure. The organisation can encourage its members to register their profile on the website. But they are not doing it,” he said.DYFI sources denied information on marriages happening through the website. Regarding,the site’s promotion, an advert was put on DYFI’s website Yuvadhara online. DYFI secretary M Swaraj MLA said the organisation created the platform as part of campaigns taken up by the organisation to promote secularism in the state.“The platform is for those interested in marrying without considering caste or creed,” he said.