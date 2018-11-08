Home States Kerala

Chennithala to look for alternatives

Published: 08th November 2018 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following that, the Governor sought a report from the state government. On October 27, the Chief Minister’s Office submitted its report stating that there was no violation. Also it said the decision to sanction breweries had been revoked in view of the ongoing Rebuild Kerala initiative. It further informed about the decision to set up a panel to scrutinise applications in future.  

Meanwhile, considering a writ petition in the brewery allocation issue, the High Court ordered there was no need for a probe into the matter as the decision had been revoked. Taking the High Court verdict into consideration, the Governor decided that there was no need for a further probe. In a communication to the Opposition leader, the Governor pointed at the backdrop in which permission is being denied.
In the wake of the Governor rejecting the demand for a probe, the Opposition leader will consult legal experts for alternatives. There are indications that Chennithala may directly approach the HC or Lokayukta.

In a statement here, Chennithala said brewery allocation was one of the biggest scams in the state’s history. The government decided to sanction three breweries and one distillery against all norms. Both the Chief Minister and the minister were trying to support liquor companies. “The Governor has said that permission is not being given in view of the HC order and the government revoking its decision. Since the Opposition has already established the grounds for major corruption in the matter, we will look for other options after consulting legal experts,” said Chennithala.

