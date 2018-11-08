Home States Kerala

Government planning to source more money to revive Kerala, says Pinarayi Vijayan

If the Centre had allowed the state to receive the Rs 700 crore assistance offered by the UAE, Kerala would have received several thousand crore as many more counties would have followed suit.

Published: 08th November 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

pinarayi_vijayan_kerala_cm

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The unity shown by the state in the wake of the flood havoc should be displayed in the post-flood reconstruction of the state, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Inaugurating a workshop organised by the Kerala Grama Panchayat Association and Kerala Institute of Local Administration for the grama panchayat presidents and secretaries here, he said the UN delegation has put the loss of the state at Rs 31,000 crore. However, the state is eligible to get only Rs 4,796 crore as per Central norms and the state has to find an additional Rs 26,000 for its rebuilding. 

If the Centre had allowed the state to receive the Rs 700 crore assistance offered by the UAE, Kerala would have received several thousand crore as many more counties would have followed suit. But the state has not only lost the opportunity, but it has to find new ways to rebuild the state, he said. 

CMDRF has received around Rs 2000 crore so far and the state is planning to source more money though crowd funding and ideas through ‘idea hunt,’ he said. The state is also planning to rebuild a new Kerala rather than create an existing Kerala. Apart from the physical damage, the biodiversity of the state was affected by the flood in a big way and technical help has to be sought to undo the damage, he said. 

The government is exploring ways to help those who lost their means of livelihood. The Kerala society showed extraordinary commitment during the time of flood and all the government departments, fishermen community and the youth in general helped the state get back to  normalcy. The momentum has to be carried forward and the local government bodies have a major role in post-flood sanitation activities, he said. 

While preparing new projects, the lessons learnt from the flood have to be applied, said LSG Minister A C Moideen, who presided over the function. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, Health Minister K K Shylaja and others attended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp