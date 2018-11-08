IRCTC Ramayana tour package to Sri Lanka

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The IRCTC has launched a Ramayana tour package to Sri Lanka from Kochi. The six-day package will cost Rs 45,904 per person.

An IRCTC press release said the journey will start on December 11 from CIAL; the return to Kochi will be on December 17. The itinerary includes visits to Dambulla, Trincomalee, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Colombo. Tickets include the fare of economy class tickets, stay in three-star hotels, an air-conditioned vehicle for travelling in Sri Lanka, entry tickets at all pilgrim centres and tourist destinations, tour guide, visa charges and travel insurance.

For details, visit www.irctctourism.com or contact IRCTC Thiruvananthapuram: 9567863245, Kozhikode: 9746743047 and Ernakulam: 956786341/9567863242.