Attack on woman in Sabarimala: Verification album prepared by police

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police have prepared a verification album with photographs of 150 persons allegedly involved in the attack on a 52-year-old woman pilgrim, when she visited the Lord Ayyappa shrine on November 5.

The album has been sent to the Superintendent of Police of all districts for verification, police sources said.

Tension had prevailed at the Lord Ayyappa temple here Tuesday as nearly 200 frenzied devotees tried to prevent the woman pilgrim, whom they suspected to be of menstrual age, from offering prayers at the shrine.

Police had also registered cases against 200 "identifiable" persons.

The Ayyappa temple had been opened for two days on November 5 and 6 for the "Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal" ritual.

It was the second time in three weeks that the shrine was opened amid unprecedented security over apprehension of protests by those opposing the Supreme Court order, allowing women of menstrual age there.

Kerala Police Friday informed that all vehicles coming to Sabarimala for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrim season,starting on November 17 should acquire a police 'pass'.

The passes would be available for the vehicles from their concerned police stations.

"The pass facility has been started to ensure proper parking for the vehicles of the pilgrims at Nilackal," Police Chief Lokanath Behera said in a release.

The pass, which will carry the date of travel to the shrine, must be affixed on the front windshield of the vehicle, police said.

Vehicles without a pass would have to wait for a vacant space or would be diverted to a convenient area.

The parking facility has been completely shifted to Nilackal after the recent floods.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation had earlier said that they could ply bus services till Pamba.