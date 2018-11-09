‘Ayyappajyothi rathayatra’ to begin today

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The ‘Ayyappajyothi rathayatra’, the four-day procession carrying the idol of Lord Ayyappa and traditional lamp for the protection and continuance of the ongoing practices of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, will begin on Friday.

The ‘yatra,’ organised jointly by Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee, Sabarimala Karma Samithi and Kshetra Achara Samithi, will cover Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee patron P Rama Varma Raja and secretary P N Narayana Varma said.

Led by the Pandalam Palace Coordination Committee president, the the yatra will be inaugurated by Sabarimala thantri Kandararu Rajeevararu by lighting the traditional lamp at Ranni-Perunad Kakkad Koyickal Sree Dharma Sastha temple at 9 am on Friday.