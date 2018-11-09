Kakkanad-Palarivattom Civil Line road: Kerala granted 10 more days to complete repair work

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted 10 more days to the state government to complete the maintenance work of Kakkanad-Palarivattom Civil Line road. The High Court initiated a suo motu proceedings based on a letter from Justice Devan Ramachandran citing the pathetic condition of the road.

The letter states it was impossible to drive through the stretch.

There is public wrath against the poor condition of the road as well as against the apathy of the Public Works Department. The state government submitted the repair works is progressing and some more time needed to complete the work.