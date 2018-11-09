Home States Kerala

Kakkanad-Palarivattom Civil Line road: Kerala granted 10 more days to complete repair work

The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted 10 more days to the state government to complete the maintenance work of Kakkanad-Palarivattom Civil Line road.

Published: 09th November 2018 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted 10 more days to the state government to complete the maintenance work of Kakkanad-Palarivattom Civil Line road. The High Court initiated a suo motu proceedings based on a letter from Justice Devan Ramachandran citing the pathetic condition of the road.
The letter states it was impossible to drive through the stretch.

There is public wrath against the poor condition of the road as well as against the apathy of the Public Works Department. The state government submitted the repair works is progressing and some more time needed to complete the work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kakkanad-Palarivattom Civil Line road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp