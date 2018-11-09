Home States Kerala

Kerala: Transgender candidates to break glass ceiling in education

Asma was one among the six transgender candidates enrolled in ‘Samanwaya’, the Literacy Mission’s continuing education programme.

Published: 09th November 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When Asma, 36, met State Literacy Mission director P S Sreekala, she could barely contain her excitement. Sreekala was visiting the Karamana Government Boys HSS where the Literacy Mission’s Class X equivalent exam was being held.

Asma was one among the six transgender (TG) candidates enrolled in ‘Samanwaya’, the Literacy Mission’s continuing education programme.  Asma had to quit school when she was in Class IX after encountering intense  humiliation from fellow students and relatives due to her sexuality. But it was the ostracism from teachers which hit Asma hard. 

“I didn’t mind the ridicule in the beginning. When I reached high school, I could understand what was happening. The scorn of my batchmates and relatives was relentless. But when the teachers too started to single me out, I couldn’t take it anymore,” Asma said. 

Asma credited Sreekala with the success achieved in enabling transgenders, herself included, to create their own space in the society. 

Surya, Sakeena, Apoorva, Niyakuku and Sukanyeah Krishnan were the other TG persons who wrote the exam at Karamana school. 

Under the Samanwaya scheme, 25 transgenders  are appearing for the Class X equivalent exam which began on Thursday and will conclude on November 28.  Kollam with nine candidates accounts for the maximum number of  TG persons appearing for the Class X equivalent exam. 

Some 145 TG students are studying in Literacy Mission’s equivalent education classes for Class IV, VII, X and Higher Secondary. The Literacy Mission survey found 918 TG persons were interested in pursuing education. Sreekala said all those who evinced interest will be provided with learning facilities in a phased manner.

The mission has also instituted scholarships for TG students. Those attending equivalent classes from IV to X will get 1,000 while those appearing in Higher Secondary classes will get 1,250. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala literacy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp