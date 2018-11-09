Home States Kerala

Neyyattinkara DySP accident case: Questions over delay in taking victim to hospital

The Crime Branch has taken over the investigation of the death of Sanal, 32, who was thrown into the path of a moving car by Neyyattinkara DySP B Harikumar on Monday.

Published: 09th November 2018 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2018 10:20 AM

Car Accident

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Crime Branch SP (Hurt and Homicide Wing) Antony K M will head the probe, sources told Express. Even as cops claim search is on to track the accused, Harikumar has knocked the doors of the judiciary seeking anticipatory bail.

The application was filed before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court on Wednesday and will be taken up for hearing in the coming days.Meanwhile, it has been revealed the ambulance in which Sanal was being taken to the hospital took a detour to Neyyattinkara police station. This was allegedly done to change the duty of one of the policemen who was accompanying the injured person. Ambulance driver Aneesh said the detour was taken on the order of the policemen in the ambulance.

