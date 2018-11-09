Sabarimala protests: High Court denies bail to lawyer

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of HC lawyer Govindh Madhusoodhanan of Tripunithura, the 17th accused in the case registered by the police in connection with the protest at Nilakkal against the entry of women into Sabarimala. Justice Sunil Thomas observed the gravity of unjustifiable vandalism by the mob was evident from the extensive damage caused. He said there was also the possibility of a repetition of the offence.

The prosecution submitted that the petitioner, along with about 1,000 persons, formed an unlawful assembly on October 17 against the entry of women, resorted to rioting and assaulted the police. They also destroyed several vehicles of the police and the KSRTC. Opposing Madhusoodhanan’s bail plea, senior government pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted some miscreants organised the protest against the Supreme Court verdict on women’s entry.

“They attacked the police, mediapersons and devotees, blocked vehicles at Nilakkal and checked the passengers. A mob comprising nearly 1,000 persons pelted stones at police and media vehicles and KSRTC buses,” he submitted.