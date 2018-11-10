CREDAI Kerala meeting to look at 3D printing in real estate sector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The fourth state conference of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) Kerala will be held on November 23 and 24 .

Over 300 real estate developers from five city chapters of the state - Kochi, Trivandrum, Thrissur, Calicut and Palakkad - will attend the conference.

Named ‘Statecon 2018’, the two-day event aims at strengthening ties, building new relationships, exchanging ideas and promoting cooperation among the members and stakeholders of the construction industry. For the first time, the conference will have sessions on 3D printing and 3D casting believed to be the future of construction.

Around 100 delegates will attend the conference. JLL, India’s premier professional services firm, specialising in real estate, is associating with CREDAI Kerala, as the Knowledge Partner.

Shashi Tharoor MP will inaugurate the conference at 9.30 am on November 21. The valedictory session will be held at 1 pm on November 24.