Home States Kerala

Kerala government hastens dispensation of aid for flood-hit families

In high-range areas, the instalment for a single family is 95,100 and1,01,900 for a family living in the plains.

Published: 10th November 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Floods

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief for the flood-affected families, the state government has hastened the dispensation of compensation installment for rebuilding the damaged houses.

According to a statement issued by the government, the reconstruction of damaged houses at many places in the state has begun. The fully damaged houses will be rebuilt initially as the state government provides compensation to the affected people based on six classifications. 

The government has directed the District Collectors of the affected districts to dispense the first instalment to the people who want to rebuild their houses on their own property. 

A total of 6,537 families in the state have applied for the first instalment. Of which, 1,656 families have already received the instalment. 

The first installment of compensation will cost 16 crore. In high-range areas, the instalment for a single family is 95,100 and 1,01,900 for a family living in the plains. The Collectors are also instructed to dispense the first instalment to all the families by next week, the statement said.  

Chief Secretary Tom Jose, who leads the high-level committee to rebuild the state, has reviewed the proceedings related to the reconstruction of the damaged houses. The meeting also decided to convene a meeting of the applicants at the block-level and local-self government level at the earliest.

A help centre named ‘Surakshita Koodurukkum Keralam’ will also begin at municipality and block panchayat-levels. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp