Kerala government hastens dispensation of aid for flood-hit families

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major relief for the flood-affected families, the state government has hastened the dispensation of compensation installment for rebuilding the damaged houses.

According to a statement issued by the government, the reconstruction of damaged houses at many places in the state has begun. The fully damaged houses will be rebuilt initially as the state government provides compensation to the affected people based on six classifications.

The government has directed the District Collectors of the affected districts to dispense the first instalment to the people who want to rebuild their houses on their own property.

A total of 6,537 families in the state have applied for the first instalment. Of which, 1,656 families have already received the instalment.

The first installment of compensation will cost 16 crore. In high-range areas, the instalment for a single family is 95,100 and 1,01,900 for a family living in the plains. The Collectors are also instructed to dispense the first instalment to all the families by next week, the statement said.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose, who leads the high-level committee to rebuild the state, has reviewed the proceedings related to the reconstruction of the damaged houses. The meeting also decided to convene a meeting of the applicants at the block-level and local-self government level at the earliest.

A help centre named ‘Surakshita Koodurukkum Keralam’ will also begin at municipality and block panchayat-levels.