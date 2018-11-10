Nepotism row: CPM throws its weight behind minister K T Jaleel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the opposition UDF is mounting pressure on the government for his resignation over nepotism, Higher Education and minorities affairs minister K T Jaleel has found support from the CPM state leadership.

The CPM state secretariat which met here on Friday, is learnt to have decided to reject the allegations against the minister over appointing his kin as General Manager with to Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation.

Since Jaleel has already explained his stance and why his relative was appointed to the corporation, there’s no need for the party to further explain the same. The party decided to ignore the allegations against the minister and the demands to oust him from the cabinet.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has already made clear that those who have evidence can approach the court, thus making it evident that the party will stand with Jaleel. The party is of the view that there’s nothing wrong in posting a qualified officer through deputation when there’s lack of qualified candidates.

Moreover in the wake of the controversies Jaleel’s relative may chose not to continue with the corporation; That should put an end to the controversy, pointed out a senior CPM leader. At this point of time, when the Left front fight a major political battle over Sabarimala it cannot afford to be in the midst of other controversies.