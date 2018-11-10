Nepotism row: Muslim Youth League comes up with more evidence against minister K T Jaleel

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Muslim Youth League (MYL) on Friday claimed it has more evidence to prove Jaleel’s involvement in the appointment of his relative as General Manager (GM) in Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation (KSMDFC).

The youth organisation claimed two of the six candidates who were found ‘ineligible’ for the post were appointed as Deputy Managers in KSMDFC.This was stated by MYL state general secretary P K Firos who along with other leaders of the youth organisation visited the KSMDFC office here and accessed files relating to the entire recruitment process.

Firos claimed one of the deputy general managers thus appointed had spoken in favour of Jaleel in Thiruvananthapuram. Three of the remaining four candidates were serving in government and state-run undertakings. Firos claimed contenders to the GM post were given appointment to other posts to facilitate the appointment of K T Adeeb, the minister’s relative.

“Jaleel says the application of one of the applicants, who served for 11 years in a PSU, was rejected as he failed to produce the equivalency certificate for MBA degree. But scrutiny of the files showed the minister’s relative too did not submit any equivalency certificate. This proves different yardsticks were used for both candidates and it is a clear case of nepotism,” said Firos.

He also rubbished KSMDFC chairman A P Abdul Wahab’s argument that legal advice was taken on the deputation of the minister’s relative. KSMDFC did not have any records to prove the legal advice, he said.

On Jaleel’s claims that MYL was raising the allegation due to KSMDFC’s action on loan defaulters who were primarily IUML suppporters, Firos said KSMDFC lacked proper records on loan defaulters, proving the hollowness of the minister’s claim.

Outfit to block minister

Malappuram: The Muslim Youth League (MYL), which held ‘black flag’ protest marches here on Friday, has decided to block Jaleel at all his programmes in the district and wave black flags at him. Jaleel is expected to attend two programmes here on Saturday. Meanwhile, Youth Congress has joined hands with MYL in the district against Jaleel.

MLA attacks Jaleel with new graft charge

Kannur: After the nepotism charge, the IUML has come up with a new allegation of corruption against Minister K T Jaleel. IUML MLA K M Shaji, in his Facebook post, said Jaleel’s office had intervened by asking Keerambara panchayat secretary to give working permission to a bottling plant which had no fire licence. The audio clip of Jaleel’s private secretary P S Jose Mathew asking the panchayat secretary to issue permission to the plant to operate in the panchayat in Ernakulam known for water scarcity was also posted.

The high-handedness of the minister in all the departments he handles shows he is immersed in corruption, said Shaji. When the secretary asked whether the fire licence should be given, Jose ordered to issue it with a condition the licence should be produced within a certain period. Shaji concludes by saying more revelations in connection with the corruptions of Jaleel will be released in the coming days.