Sabarimala row: Kerala BJP chief Sreedharan Pillai takes battle to CPM camp

BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai on Friday said expecting justice from the CPM is a bit like chants of non-violence emanating from an abattoir.

Published: 10th November 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Sreedharan_Pillai

BJP's Kerala unit president P S Sreedharan Pillai. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Launching a frontal attack against the CPM on the Sabarimala issue, BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai on Friday said expecting justice from the CPM is a bit like chants of non-violence emanating from an abattoir.

Addressing the Sabarimala Samrakshana Ratha Yatra at Thalassery, he said the CPM has become a safe haven for thieves and robbers and this is why the party is dilly-dallying on cracking the whip on embattled Minority Affairs Minister K T Jaleel. According to Pillai, he feels sorry for the present-day CPM which had traded Marxism for pragmatism, thereby becoming the biggest business house in politics. The Marxists are now axing the very perch on which they are seated, he said.

The BJP is waging an ideological fight in the state. But the party’s fight is not against the court verdict. It is against the atheistic stance of the state government. The BJP is happy its support base is swelling due to this, he said.

The CPM is trying to defeat this battle by slapping fake cases on party workers and trying to silence the supporters. However, this will not work in Kerala, said Pillai. The need to protect the customs and traditions at Sabarimala can be conveyed to the people through the rath yatra, he said.

The yatra will be peaceful and is not against the other religions. The CPM should desist from its malicious campaign which claims the BJP is daring the SC verdict, said Pillai. The BJP-NDA sees this as a battle between believers and non-believers, he said.

‘CPM targeting Hindu community’

Kannur: In the light of the court verdict, the CPM has taken a stand to allow women to enter the holy shrine at any cost, BDJS chairman Thushar Vellappally has said. At the reception accorded to the Sabarimala protection yatra at Thalassery on Friday, Thushar said the Devaswom Board too took the same stand to make matters worse.

In our country, there are separate tradition and custom for each religion. The CPM is targeting the Hindu community by trying to destroy its tradition. This will not succeed as 90 per cent of the population is believers. It’s unwise to think the party could change all the devotees, said Thushar.

