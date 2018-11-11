Kerala government feels more heat as fresh nepotism controversy erupts

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: It could be the camel's nose under the tent moment for the state government.

A move by the Kerala University syndicate to convert a contractual post —to which Public Works Department Minister G Sudhakaran's wife was recently appointed — into a statutory one incurring huge financial burden, has triggered a controversy.

It comes at a time when the government is feeling heat following nepotism allegation against minister K T Jaleel. Recently, the University of Kerala created a director's post on contract basis to administer and monitor self-financing courses under it. Sudhakaran's wife Jubilee Navaprabha was appointed to the post on a consolidated monthly pay of Rs 35,000.

At the time of appointment, it was alleged the notification for the post of Director of Management, Technology and Teacher Education (DOMTEC) was tailor-made for the minister’s wife, who had retired as ‘vice-principal’ from an aided college. Now, the University Syndicate has decided to convert the contractual post into a statutory one that reportedly involves commitment to the tune of Rs 20 lakh per annum against the current pay of Rs 4.2 lakh per annum.

The University Registrar has been directed to amend the varsity statutes to this effect.Former Kerala University syndicate member and Higher Education Protection Council convenor R S Sasikumar has petitioned the Chancellor (Governor) against the move. Similar petitions have also been submitted to the Higher Education Minster and Finance Minister.

“It’s to be noted that not a single permanent post has been sanctioned in many institutions that conduct self-financing courses of the university. Some of these institutions have up to 500 people as both teaching and non-teaching staff on contract basis. It is in this context that the move of the syndicate to make the director post a permanent one evokes suspicion,” said Sasikumar.

Sudhakaran unavailable

Express tried to contact G Sudhakaran over phone, but he was unavailable. The minister's personal staff informed he has been advised voice rest due to a throat infection.