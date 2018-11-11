Pilgrimage: DGP instructs police to keep a tab on terrorists

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With hardly six days remaining for the opening of Sabarimala temple for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, state police chief Loknath Behera has ordered the police to remain alert following intelligence reports on the likely intrusion of fundamentalists and anti-social elements under the guise of devotees.

In a circular, the DGP said such groups might carry explosives or explosive devices concealed in the ‘Irumudikettu.’The statement said the fundamentalist groups are capable of handling and operating remote controlled IEDs. Hence the ‘Irumudikettu’ should be checked thoroughly.

“In view of the prevailing security threats by terrorist organisations and also considering the recent untoward incidents reported in the state, the activities of terrorist or fundamentalist groups are to be watched for taking precautionary measures. There is scope of infiltration by terrorists under the guise of pilgrims,” the statement said.

According to a senior police officer, security measures have been tightened and there would be extra vigil compared to previous years.“Though instructions on terror threats are issued every year, this year it is important and sensitive too. We have a special security mechanism, including body scanners.

The deployment will be as decided earlier and we will leave no stones unturned in ensuring law and order,” the officer said. The statement further pointed out that the police need to remain alert and prepared to tackle all types of security threats which may be created by rioters or terrorists. The police forces have to be necessarily geared up to handle situations of such attacks and also man-made disasters.

The DGP also instructed to seek assistance from the intelligence agencies from other states. In addition to police deployment, special monitoring from the Special Branch will be needed at Sannidhanam and Pampa. Similarly, the materials which are transported in tractors from Pampa to Sannidhanam should also be checked, the statement added.