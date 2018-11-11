Home States Kerala

Pilgrimage: DGP instructs police to keep a tab on terrorists

In a circular, the DGP said such groups might carry explosives or explosive devices concealed in the ‘Irumudikettu.’

Published: 11th November 2018 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2018 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With hardly six days remaining for the opening of Sabarimala temple for the  Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, state police chief Loknath Behera has ordered the police to remain alert following intelligence reports on the likely intrusion of fundamentalists and anti-social elements under the guise of devotees.

In a circular, the DGP said such groups might carry explosives or explosive devices concealed in the ‘Irumudikettu.’The statement said the fundamentalist groups are capable of handling and operating remote controlled IEDs. Hence the ‘Irumudikettu’ should be checked thoroughly.

“In view of the prevailing security threats by terrorist organisations and also considering the recent untoward incidents reported in the state, the activities of terrorist or fundamentalist groups are to be watched for taking precautionary measures. There is scope of infiltration by terrorists under the guise of pilgrims,” the statement said.

According to a senior police officer, security measures have been tightened and there would be extra vigil compared to previous years.“Though instructions on terror threats are issued every year, this year it is important and sensitive too. We have a special security mechanism, including body scanners. 

The deployment will be as decided earlier and we will leave no stones unturned in ensuring law and order,” the officer said. The statement further pointed out that the police need to remain alert and prepared to tackle all types of security threats which may be created by rioters or terrorists. The police forces have to be necessarily geared up to handle situations of such attacks and also man-made disasters.

The DGP also instructed to seek assistance from the intelligence agencies from other states. In addition to police deployment, special monitoring from the Special Branch will be needed at Sannidhanam and Pampa. Similarly, the materials which are transported in tractors from Pampa to Sannidhanam should also be checked, the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala temple Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp